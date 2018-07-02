Gen Prawit believes SEAL teams will reach “Pattaya Beach” today

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon said this morning he believes members of the navy SEAL rescue unit will today reach the area in Tham Luang cave known as Pattaya Beach where the 12 missing young footballers and their coach are believed to be taking refuge.

Gen Prawit also expressed hopes that the boys and their coach are still sheltering at the spot.

By Thai PBS