Smaller divers join rescue mission to navigate narrow passageway

Scuba divers relatively small in stature joined Navy SEAL divers on Monday in the push to reach so-called “Pattaya Beach” zone of the Tham Luang Cave where the 12 young footballers and their assistant coach are believed to be awaiting rescue.
Their smaller size would be useful in getting through the narrow underwater passage to Pattaya Beach, a rescue team source said.
