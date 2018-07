CHIANG RAI: Rescuers in flooded Tham Luang cave were on Monday trying to penetrate a very narrow passage to ‘Pattaya Beach’, an area of higher ground where the 13 missing people may be sheltering.

Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said rescuers had managed to reach the “Sam Yak” three-way junction – and now the most critical section of the murky underground labyrinth lies ahead.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS