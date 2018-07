A FORMER Mae Sai district chief said yesterday that he did not think the missing team of 12 footballers and their assistant coach are taking shelter at the so-called “Pattaya Beach” in Tham Luang cave in the district, as the on-site authorities have suggested.

Preecha Sripetch said he personally believed that the team may have by now retreated from the flooding and moved to the end of the cave which has the highest ground that is never flooded.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation