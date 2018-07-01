Navy SEALs making all-out efforts to reach Cave’s Pattaya Beach

Rescue operations are going ahead at full steam in the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province in the hope of saving all 13 members of a local football club who are believed to be stranded inside since June 23.

The Royal Thai Navy’s SEALs are now trying to dive through 800-metre-wide body of water to get closer to the “Pattaya Beach” part of the cave.

By The Nation