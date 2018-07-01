Malaysian authorities probing marriage of 11-year-old Thai girl

Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail of Malaysia has expressed concerns over a report that an 11-year-old Thai girl has been taken as a wife by a Malaysian man 30 years her senior, according to Malaysian media.

It reported that she has instructed officials of the Social Welfare Department to conduct a thorough investigation after the report has gone viral on social media.

The Malaysian man is reported to be 41 years old and is a father of six and a self-proclaimed imam at a village in Kelantan.

By Thai PBS