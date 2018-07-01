More water drained out of Tham Luang cave, search resumes

Rescue teams continued to drain water out of Tham Luang cave throughout the night and are encouraged by the receding water level as the search for the 12 young footballers and their coach trapped inside the cave resumes this morning.

Though weather conditions around the area appear clearer this morning, there are still worries about possible more rain. Thai PBS news team reported that attempts are being made to locate spots through which rain water can flow back into the cave and block them.

By Thai PBS