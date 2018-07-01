Fire hits Khon Kaen condominium

KHON KAEN: A fire broke out from a room on the 5th floor of a condominium in the heart of this northeastern city on Sunday morning, but there were no reports of injuries except a pregnant woman who suffered from smoke inhalation.

Kaen Nakhon 191 radio centre reported that the fire broke out at about 9am at a room of Chic Condo on Kasikorn Thung Sang road near the Muang district office, opposite the Radio Thailand station in Khon Kaen Municipality, according to Pol Lt Col Punnarit Tarananthaseth, a Muang police investigator.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKKRAPAN NATANRI

BANGKOK POST