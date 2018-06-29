Khon Kaen University unveils world’s first silk bicycle

KHON KAEN, 29 June 2018 (NNT) – Khon Kaen University has unveiled the world’s first silk bicycle to underline that silk’s uses can extend beyond textiles.

Khon Kaen University created the first ever silk bicycle with a 15,000-20,000 baht budget. The bike is a demonstration that silk can be formed into a strong structure with the integrity of metal and used to replace other materials. This particular application saw silk replacing the carbon fiber used in bicycles, which typically costs up to four times more than silk and would have added 40,000-100,000 baht in cost to the creation.

