Monday, November 6, 2017
Mobike debuts at Kasetsart University

Bicycle sharing system in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 3rd November 2017 (NNT) – Mobike, a station-less bike sharing system from China has made its debut in Thailand at Kasetsart University.

The inauguration, called Mobike First Ride in KU, is a collaborative project between Advanced Info Service (AIS) and Kasetsart University. The Mobike system allows users to rent bicycles through the Mobike application. Each bike is equipped with GPS to prevent theft and to enable users to access the nearest available one.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau Of Thailand

