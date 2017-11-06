Texas Massacre: Gunman Identified as Former US Air Force Member

26 people have been killed and 20 injured in a gun attack on First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday. The suspect, who has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, tried to flee the site of the tragedy and was pursued by police; he was later found dead in his car.

According to witnesses, the gunman, who was dressed in black “tactical-type gear” and wearing a ballistic vest, was first spotted at 11:20 a.m. local time across the street from the First Baptist Church.

He crossed the street in his car, got out and started shooting outside. Then he entered the building and continued firing inside with his Ruger AR semi-automatic rifle.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International