Monday, November 6, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Makeup Store Apologizes for Sale Fiasco

Makeup Store Apologizes for Sale Fiasco

Taxi parked in front Siam Square shopping center in Bangkok
BANGKOK — A downtown makeup store apologized Sunday after it came under fire for false advertising and poor service from some of the hundreds of people who queued for hours over the weekend.

After receiving a barrage of complaints from customers claiming that advertised discounts were unavailable, makeup store Eveandboy also acknowledged selling damaged goods and mismanaging the sale, which drew massive crowds to its Siam Square location starting Friday.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

