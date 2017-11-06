Makeup Store Apologizes for Sale Fiasco

BANGKOK — A downtown makeup store apologized Sunday after it came under fire for false advertising and poor service from some of the hundreds of people who queued for hours over the weekend.

After receiving a barrage of complaints from customers claiming that advertised discounts were unavailable, makeup store Eveandboy also acknowledged selling damaged goods and mismanaging the sale, which drew massive crowds to its Siam Square location starting Friday.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English