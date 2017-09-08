8 Dead, Including Gunman after Shooting in Plano, Texas

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Eight people were fatally shot Sunday evening in a home in Plano, Texas, including the suspected gunman, who was killed by police.

Two other shooting victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, Plano police officer David Tilley told USA TODAY.

“We’re looking into a motive,” he said. The relationship between the victims and the shooter was not yet known, and all involved are believed to be adults, he said.

The Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety was also on the scene of the investigation, said Tilley. The officer who shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is protocol, he said.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. CT, Tilley said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency