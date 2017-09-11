Monday, September 11, 2017
Home > News > Study finds child exposure to electronic devices impedes development

Study finds child exposure to electronic devices impedes development

Spotify on a Android mobile phone
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 11th September 2017 (NNT) – Physicians have suggested that over exposure to electronic media can impede child development, and are encouraging parents to limit time children spend on such devices.

Asst Prof Dr Weerasak Chonchaiya, a doctor of child development and a teacher at Chulalongkorn University, has revealed the findings of a study into electronic device usage by young children. The research focused on television, mobile phones and tablets and studied 300 children aged between 6 months and 2 years, finding that they were at risk of developmental issues due to their exposure to such electronic devices.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai workers having a lunch break on a construction site

Thailand addresses human trafficking issue under ”zero tolerance” policy: MFA

Breaking News

Thailand tightens security after Paris attacks

Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Police Looking For Czech Wanted for Spreading HIV

Leave a Reply