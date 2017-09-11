Study finds child exposure to electronic devices impedes development

BANGKOK, 11th September 2017 (NNT) – Physicians have suggested that over exposure to electronic media can impede child development, and are encouraging parents to limit time children spend on such devices.

Asst Prof Dr Weerasak Chonchaiya, a doctor of child development and a teacher at Chulalongkorn University, has revealed the findings of a study into electronic device usage by young children. The research focused on television, mobile phones and tablets and studied 300 children aged between 6 months and 2 years, finding that they were at risk of developmental issues due to their exposure to such electronic devices.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand