Thai parliament keen to improve Chinese the language skills of officials

BANGKOK, 10th September 2017 (NNT) – The Thai parliament has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kasetsart University to improve the Chinese language skills of its officials and staff.

National Legislative Assembly (NLA) President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, chaired the signing ceremony between the Secretariat of the Senate and the Confucius Institute at Kasetsart University. Under the agreement, the Confucius Institute will teach employees and officers at the Thai parliament to speak the Chinese language, enabling the Thai legislators to have better ties and more effective communication with their Chinese counterparts.

Full story: NNT

