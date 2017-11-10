Sunday, November 5, 2017
10 southern provinces warned of heavy and very heavy rain today until tomorrow

Floods in Ayutthaya
Depression Damrey has covered Cambodia with its epi-centre about 150 km northeast of Phnom Penh at about 4 am today (Nov 5) and it is now moving westward at a speed of 20 km/h and is expected to weaken into low pressure cell, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The department also warned people in 10 southern provinces to brace for heavy and very heavy rain from today until Monday as a result of low pressure cell which is covering the lower part of the South. This may case flash flood and river orverflows, it added.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

