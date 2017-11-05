Beauty queen arrested over maid’s death

Police have arrested former beauty queen Krisana Suwanpitak for allegedly assaulting and killing a 16-year-old maid in 2012 in Bangkok and then burying her body in Phetchaburi’s Muang district to conceal the crime.

Central Investigation Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Thitirat Nonghanpitak said on Sunday that Krisana, 45, who was initially charged with aggravated assault leading to another person’s death, had confessed to the crime and implicated several other people. Police would investigate those people further, he said.

Full story: The Nation

By Suriya Patathayo

The Nation