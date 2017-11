The Secretariat of the House of Representatives may extend the construction period for the new Parliament building until end of December 2019 after latest inspection of the construction site showed less than half of the work has been completed.

Sorasak Pienvej, secretary-general of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives, led a team of senior administrative officials to inspect the building on the site on Friday (Nov 3).

By Thai PBS