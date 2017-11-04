Saturday, November 4, 2017
Home > News > Thais come out to celebrate Loy Krathong Festival

Thais come out to celebrate Loy Krathong Festival

Artistic Krathongs for the Loy Krathong Festival in Thailand
TN News 0

THAILAND, 4th November 2017 (NN) – Rivers and canals across the country were crowded on Friday night, with Thais and foreigners who came out to celebrate the annual Loy Krathong Festival.

The southern province of Surat Thani last night hosted not only Loy Krathong festivities, but the famous Chak Phra Festival as well. The latter occasion symbolizes the Lord Buddha’s return to earth after a monsoon season spent preaching to his mother in heaven. The overall atmosphere was reportedly joyful.

In Kanchanaburi province, people in Sai Yok sub-district floated their Krathong baskets bearing candles in Kwai Noi River as part of the city’s long-standing tradition, and the preservation of Thai culture.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Angela Dorothea Merkel "TAKE EAT EASY" Alexanderplatz, Berlin

Western media is done with Angela Merkel, praises Macron as “leader of the free world”

Breaking News

Problems for Thailand as people age

Doctors wearing surgical masks

Warning as leptospirosis claims 29 lives

Leave a Reply