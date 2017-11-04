Thais come out to celebrate Loy Krathong Festival

THAILAND, 4th November 2017 (NN) – Rivers and canals across the country were crowded on Friday night, with Thais and foreigners who came out to celebrate the annual Loy Krathong Festival.

The southern province of Surat Thani last night hosted not only Loy Krathong festivities, but the famous Chak Phra Festival as well. The latter occasion symbolizes the Lord Buddha’s return to earth after a monsoon season spent preaching to his mother in heaven. The overall atmosphere was reportedly joyful.

In Kanchanaburi province, people in Sai Yok sub-district floated their Krathong baskets bearing candles in Kwai Noi River as part of the city’s long-standing tradition, and the preservation of Thai culture.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand