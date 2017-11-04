Some users received Google Pixel 2 XLs with no Android OS

PanARMENIAN.Net – Some unlucky people received their Google’s new Pixel2 XL phones without the Android OS and weregreeted with an error message: “Can’t find valid operating system. The device will not start.”

Google said that the problem has now been fixed, but not before a few people on Reddit reported receiving the defunct phones. Without an operating system, the devices are essentially useless. The only thing for these people to do is to get in touch with Google’s customer support, and from there Google will ensure that they get a working phone, CNet reports.

