Nonthaburi Province braces for flood









NONTHABURI (NNT) – Local authorities in Nonthaburi Province are now making preparations for potential flooding as dams and reservoirs upstream are increasing water discharge rates. Villagers are optimistic the situation will not be as bad as that of 2011.

Officials from Nonthaburi City Municipality are fortifying flood barriers with extra sandbags. The province expects a high volume of water from northern provinces in the coming days.

Areas along the banks of the Chao Phraya River are at a higher risk of flooding. Water from upstream provinces is flowing through this river and into the sea.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





