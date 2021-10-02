  • October 2, 2021
Nonthaburi Province braces for flood

View of Nonthaburi and the Chao Phraya River. Photo: central_vietnam / flickr.




NONTHABURI (NNT) – Local authorities in Nonthaburi Province are now making preparations for potential flooding as dams and reservoirs upstream are increasing water discharge rates. Villagers are optimistic the situation will not be as bad as that of 2011.

Officials from Nonthaburi City Municipality are fortifying flood barriers with extra sandbags. The province expects a high volume of water from northern provinces in the coming days.

Areas along the banks of the Chao Phraya River are at a higher risk of flooding. Water from upstream provinces is flowing through this river and into the sea.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



