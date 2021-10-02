Thailand plans to reopen borders and support SMEs









Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting of the Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) to assess the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and fine-tune the stabilization of the economic damage caused by the COVID-19.

At the meeting, CESA approved a plan to reopen domestic tourism services, which is the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) proposal to attract one million visitors in the fourth quarter of this month and the first quarter of 2022, for a total revenue of US$1.8 billion.

Good news for #tourism as popular #travel destinations in #SoutheastAsia including Thailand and Vietnam are making plans to reopen. Plans vary from welcoming all vaccinated international travellers, to the formation of #travelbubbles and travel laneshttps://t.co/OOgTpo5BpV pic.twitter.com/sTmmfNkI46 — International Assistance Group (@Intl_Assistance) September 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the same entity also adopted the proposal to establish a Tourism Promotion Fund to develop Thailand’s smokeless industry.

In addition, the secretary general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), Danucha Pichayanan, informed that the Thai government will also offer financial assistance for small and medium-sized companies and employees from November this year until January 2022.

