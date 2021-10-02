  • October 2, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand plans to…

Thailand plans to reopen borders and support SMEs

Thailand plans to reopen borders and support SMEs

Immigration at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Sky 269.




Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting of the Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) to assess the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and fine-tune the stabilization of the economic damage caused by the COVID-19.

At the meeting, CESA approved a plan to reopen domestic tourism services, which is the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) proposal to attract one million visitors in the fourth quarter of this month and the first quarter of 2022, for a total revenue of US$1.8 billion.

Meanwhile, the same entity also adopted the proposal to establish a Tourism Promotion Fund to develop Thailand’s smokeless industry.

In addition, the secretary general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), Danucha Pichayanan, informed that the Thai government will also offer financial assistance for small and medium-sized companies and employees from November this year until January 2022.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Foreign tourists can now apply to stay for up to nine months in Thailand
News

Foreign tourists can now apply to stay...

October 2, 2021
Slow start to Phuket reopening
Phuket

Slow start to Phuket reopening

October 2, 2021
First Lot of Moderna Vaccine to Arrive Next Month
News

First Lot of Moderna Vaccine to Arrive...

October 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.