Gold shop robber armed with a boxcutter arrested at Chonburi mall









A gold shop robber armed with a boxcutter stole multiple gold items worth more than 300,000 baht at a shopping mall in Mueang Chonburi yesterday (September 30th).

The CCTV footage of the gold shop at a Tesco Lotus shopping mall in the Samet sub-district shows at 6:30 P.M. the 25-year-old suspect was seen asking for the price of several gold items at the shop while glancing around nervously. Shortly after asking for the price, he pulled out a boxcutter and threatened a nearby security guard, whose name was withheld by police, who backed up in response. The suspect is then seen on camera jumping into the gold shop, knocking down Covid-19 protective screens while leaping over the counter, before grabbing multiple items and fleeing the scene, closely followed by the security guard who had previously backed away from the suspect.

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News





