  • October 2, 2021
Gold shop robber armed with a boxcutter arrested at Chonburi mall

Thai Gold Bracelets and chains. Photo: Thailand News.




A gold shop robber armed with a boxcutter stole multiple gold items worth more than 300,000 baht at a shopping mall in Mueang Chonburi yesterday (September 30th).

The CCTV footage of the gold shop at a Tesco Lotus shopping mall in the Samet sub-district shows at 6:30 P.M. the 25-year-old suspect was seen asking for the price of several gold items at the shop while glancing around nervously. Shortly after asking for the price, he pulled out a boxcutter and threatened a nearby security guard, whose name was withheld by police, who backed up in response. The suspect is then seen on camera jumping into the gold shop, knocking down Covid-19 protective screens while leaping over the counter, before grabbing multiple items and fleeing the scene, closely followed by the security guard who had previously backed away from the suspect.

