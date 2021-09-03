Policeman Arrested for Robbing Gold Shop in Nakhon Ratchasima







NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Sept 2 (TNA) – A policeman of the Pak Chong station was arrested for allegedly robbing a gold shop and making off with gold ornaments worth about 3.4 million baht.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 3, said Pol Cpl Anucha Boon-arak, 25, was arrested for robbing a gold shop at Big C store in Pak Chong district in the evening of Sept 1.

He shot and injured the gold shop owner and fled the scene on his motorcycle with about 120 baht-weight of gold ornaments.

