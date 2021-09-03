  • September 3, 2021
Private sector demands no more lockdowns, urges more effective distribution of vaccines

AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, WHO Thailand. Photo: WHO/Ploy Phutpheng 2021 / Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Private sector demands no more lockdowns, urges more effective distribution of vaccines.

Many businesses were optimistic after the first day of reopening yesterday following more than a month of closure with lockdown measures in place. Many businesses are implementing stringent disease control measures in order to avoid yet another lockdown in the future, while a joint committee has asked the government not to declare any more lockdowns.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has asked the government never again to implement lockdown measures as a COVID-19 response, but instead to focus more on effective distribution of vaccines and transparent communication with the general public.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



