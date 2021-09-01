Parks, malls and eateries gradually reopening on first day of eased restrictions







A semblance of normality has started to return in Bangkok’s two popular public parks, Lumpini and Rodfai (railway), in beauty salons and barber’s shops as well as eateries inside and outside malls, although the number of customers is still small.

At the Rodfai Park, several joggers showed up as early as 5am, despite overnight rain and morning mist, when the park’s gate opened. Some joggers told Thai PBS that they are happy the park is open again, because it is more fun and relaxed to exercise in a spacious and green environment than at home.

