Two protesters, caught on video injuring a police officer during Sunday’s anti-government protest in Bangkok, have been detained along with 27 other protest suspects, Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra said on Monday.

Among the detained suspects, two are female and 13 of them are youths, Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST