  • August 29, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Daily nationwide protests…

Daily nationwide protests to begin at BTS Asok September 2

Daily nationwide protests to begin at BTS Asok September 2

BTS sky train in Bangkok. Photo: งานของตัว.



As the final “car mob” rally ended peacefully in Pathum Thani, protest leaders said a series of more conventional demonstrations would take place every evening across the country starting on Sept 2.

Speaking outside the provincial hall in Pathum Thani, where the rally ended, Sombat Boonngam-anong and Nattawut Saikuar announced that in Bangkok, daily protests would be held in front of BTS Asok station from 4pm-8pm until Gen Prayut resigns.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Is Talugas part of two-pronged strategy by anti-government protesters?
News

Is Talugas part of two-pronged strategy by...

August 29, 2021
Samut Prakan field hospital gender separated after alleged sex scandal involving patients
Bangkok

Samut Prakan field hospital gender separated after...

August 28, 2021
Private sector proposes “Bangkok Sandbox” model
News

Private sector proposes “Bangkok Sandbox” model

August 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.