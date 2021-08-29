  • August 29, 2021
Signs of improving COVID-19 situation in Thailand

Healthcare staff at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific/Pathumporn Thongking / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



The COVID-19 situation in Thailand is improving, with the rate of daily new infections steadily slowing and more patients recovering, at an average of over 20,000 cases a day for the past 3 weeks and surpassing new infections for the past ten days, said Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana on Sunday.

Although the daily new infection rate remains high, due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant, he is optimistic that the rate of infections will continue to decline.

