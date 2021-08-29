Signs of improving COVID-19 situation in Thailand







The COVID-19 situation in Thailand is improving, with the rate of daily new infections steadily slowing and more patients recovering, at an average of over 20,000 cases a day for the past 3 weeks and surpassing new infections for the past ten days, said Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana on Sunday.

Although the daily new infection rate remains high, due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant, he is optimistic that the rate of infections will continue to decline.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





