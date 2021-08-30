  • August 30, 2021
American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in Phuket kayaking scare

View of the beach and buildings in Phuket Island. Photo: Jeb Ro.



PHUKET: An American tourist was safely rescued and brought back to Phuket after he was injured on rocks on an island just offshore from Yanui Beach, on Phuket’s southwest coast, yesterday (Aug 29).

The American man had rented a kayak and paddled out to the island, but was unable to make it back to Phuket, explained Lt Col Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
