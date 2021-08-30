American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in Phuket kayaking scare







PHUKET: An American tourist was safely rescued and brought back to Phuket after he was injured on rocks on an island just offshore from Yanui Beach, on Phuket’s southwest coast, yesterday (Aug 29).

The American man had rented a kayak and paddled out to the island, but was unable to make it back to Phuket, explained Lt Col Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News





