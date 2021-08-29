Is Talugas part of two-pronged strategy by anti-government protesters?







Recent weeks have seen the emergence of youth-led violent protests at Bangkok’s Din Daeng intersection – in what observers view as a strategy to help support the mainly peaceful anti-establishment movement.

Calling themselves Talugas, the usually small groups of protesters come armed with slingshots, firecrackers and small explosives known as “ping-pong bombs”. Clashes then occur with crowd-control police but the protesters often flee the scene as soon as officers begin firing tear gas and rubber bullets.

By Thai PBS World





