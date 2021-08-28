  • August 28, 2021
Bomb explodes on Bangkok bound freight train in Narathiwat province

Train of State Railway of Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.



A special train, bound for Bangkok from Su-ngai Kolok district of the southernmost province of Narathiwat, was hit by a bomb blast today (Saturday). The device is believed to have been hidden among boxes containing fruit in a freight car.

The bomb went off at about 12.30pm as the train was approaching Tanyongmas railway station. The powerful blast ripped through the wooden floor of the freight car and scattered the cargo.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



