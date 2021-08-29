  • August 29, 2021
Thailand’s Aviation Authority Will Allow Resumption of Air Travel in COVID ‘dark red’ Areas

Thai Smile aircraft. Photo: THAI.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) plans to allow resumption of air travel in the country’s COVID-19 “dark red” areas from September 1st, after the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced permission for interprovincial travel in those areas.

According to Airports of Thailand, domestic air travel will resume in “dark red” zones with some restrictions. Air passengers will still have to comply with the restrictions imposed by destination airports, ranging from the use of some tracking mobile apps and full-vaccination certificates to COVID-19 test results.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



