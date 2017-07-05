Thursday, July 6, 2017
Home > South > 5 Hua Hin Students Suspended for Harassing Trans Freshman

5 Hua Hin Students Suspended for Harassing Trans Freshman

The kings waiting room at Hua Hin railway station
TN South 0

HUA HIN — Five university students were suspended Tuesday after they allegedly harassed a transgender underclassman during a hazing ritual.

Senior students of the Mass Communication Technology Faculty at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin were suspended for one semester after they were held responsible for allegedly ordering a transgender freshman, identified only as Emmy, to take off her shirt and bra while being blindfolded during an initiation ceremony, or rub nong.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand's Deep South map

Ambushed by Bomb and Gunfire, 2 Volunteer Soldiers Killed in Yala

World Cockfighting to be held in Ranong next weekend

Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan

Unregulated tourist activities are threatening coral reefs in islands near Koh Pan-ngan

Leave a Reply