5 Hua Hin Students Suspended for Harassing Trans Freshman

HUA HIN — Five university students were suspended Tuesday after they allegedly harassed a transgender underclassman during a hazing ritual.

Senior students of the Mass Communication Technology Faculty at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin were suspended for one semester after they were held responsible for allegedly ordering a transgender freshman, identified only as Emmy, to take off her shirt and bra while being blindfolded during an initiation ceremony, or rub nong.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English