No.1 wish in COVID era: good governance, says poll







A large majority of people desire quality vaccines against Covid-19, want 100% of the population to be fully vaccinated and have very little trust in the government to solve their problems, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,510 people throughout the country between Aug 23-26. The respondents were allowed to choose more than one answer to each question.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





