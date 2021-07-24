Thai government was floored by variants, says WHO







The Thai government’s reaction to new variants was ill-advised and has contributed to the soaring number of cases sweeping across the country, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Richard Brown, Health Emergencies programme manager of the WHO’s Thailand office, was speaking at the official launch of the “EU–WHO Southeast Asia Health Pandemic Response and Preparedness Programme in Thailand” during which he praised the initial response to last year’s first wave but went on to suggest poor decisions had been made as the nature of the threat changed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Poramet Tangsathaporn

BANGKOK POST





