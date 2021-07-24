  • July 24, 2021
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days, three-day weekend

Buddhists praying during a celebration. Photo: suc (Pixabay).



PHUKET: People across Phuket woke today to a 48-hour ban on the sale of alcohol as the nation commemorates the major Buddhist holidays Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent) this weekend.

The auspicious Buddhist holidays Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent), also called “Vassa”, will be observed today and tomorrow (July 24-25), respectively.

By The Phuket News



