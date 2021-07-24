King Maha Vajiralongkorn Donates 2.8Billion Baht for Medical Procurements to Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days, three-day weekend
PHUKET: People across Phuket woke today to a 48-hour ban on the sale of alcohol as the nation commemorates the major Buddhist holidays Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent) this weekend.
The auspicious Buddhist holidays Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent), also called “Vassa”, will be observed today and tomorrow (July 24-25), respectively.
By The Phuket News