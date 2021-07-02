  • July 24, 2021
2.3 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to be delivered to Thailand next week

Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine box. Photo: Gencat.cat. CC0 1.0.



AstraZeneca (AZ) Thailand will deliver another batch of 2.3 million doses of its viral vector vaccine to the Ministry of Public Health this coming week and is trying to secure additional vaccines from the 20 plus supply chains in AstraZeneca’s worldwide manufacturing network for Southeast Asia, including Thailand.

In an open letter, addressed to the Thai people, AstraZeneca Thailand’s managing director, Mr. James Teague, said that he is fully aware of the COVID-19 situation now facing Thailand and assured that vaccine will be made available as fast as possible.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



