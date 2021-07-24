  • July 24, 2021
Phuket “Sandbox” Scheme Will Enable Foreign Visitors to Visit Other Locations

Koh Racha Yai Island near Phuket. Photo: Nicolas Vollmer.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) has approved a proposal to let foreign visitors, participating in the Phuket “sandbox” scheme, to visit other tourist spots in three neighboring provinces after seven days, starting from 1 August.

CESA spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the governors of the provinces containing popular tourist spots, such as Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Bay in Krabi and Khao Lak, Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi in Phang Nga, are required to work with the private sector and civil service to seek cooperation from people living in those areas.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



