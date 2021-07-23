  • July 23, 2021
Phang Nga and Krabi Prepare Andaman “Sandbox” Scheme for Foreign Tourists

Tourists at Railay beach in Rai Leh (Railay) bay, Krabi. Photo: kallerna.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed that Phang Nga and Krabi provinces are preparing to welcome foreign tourists back under the “Andaman Sandbox” scheme, which is scheduled to launch on 1 August 2021.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the proposal for the Andaman “sandbox” scheme was submitted to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration for further consideration on 21 July.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



