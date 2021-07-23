  • July 23, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Police Check 25…

Police Check 25 Celebrities on their ‘Call Out’ Posts

Police Check 25 Celebrities on their ‘Call Out’ Posts

Social media icons on smartphone screen. Photo: Pxhere. CC0.



BANGKOK, July 23 (TNA) – Police are checking the messages of 25 actors and celebrities who have called out criticisms on the government’s performance via social media and will take legal action if they violate laws.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the bureau received a complaint from Sonthiya Sawasdee who asked police to check if the 25 people did wrong in relation to their criticisms against politicians and the government through social media.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Bodies in Bangkok streets stun Prayut
News

Bodies in Bangkok streets stun Prayut

July 23, 2021
Phang Nga and Krabi Prepare Andaman “Sandbox” Scheme for Foreign Tourists
News

Phang Nga and Krabi Prepare Andaman “Sandbox”...

July 23, 2021
Thai Health Promotion Launches “Vaccine Jai” Campaign to Reduce COVID-19 related Suicides
News

Thai Health Promotion Launches “Vaccine Jai” Campaign...

July 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.