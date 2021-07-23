Police Check 25 Celebrities on their ‘Call Out’ Posts







BANGKOK, July 23 (TNA) – Police are checking the messages of 25 actors and celebrities who have called out criticisms on the government’s performance via social media and will take legal action if they violate laws.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the bureau received a complaint from Sonthiya Sawasdee who asked police to check if the 25 people did wrong in relation to their criticisms against politicians and the government through social media.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

