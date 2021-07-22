Rapper Danupa ‘Milli’ Kanatirakul Fined for Libel







BANGKOK, July 22 (TNA) – Rapper Danupa “Milli” Kanatirakul was fined 2,000 baht for libel in relation to her Twitter-based post, criticizing the government’s performance.

The 18-year-old rapper, accompanied by her lawyer acknowledged a libel charge at Nanglerng police station.

The station summoned her today after Aphiwat Khanthong, head of the government’s committee probing activities damaging cabinet ministers, had filed a libel complaint concerning her post on Twitter on June 28.

