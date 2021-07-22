  • July 22, 2021
NVI Director Apologizes for Insufficient Vaccine Supply

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha receives the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca on March 16th. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK, July 22 (TNA) – The director of the National Vaccine Institute apologized for the lack of COVID-19 vaccine readiness and blamed it on rapidly changing situations and viral mutation.

Making the apology, NVI director Dr Nakorn Premsri said his institute had done its best in COVID-19 vaccine acquisition but faced the unexpected situations which were the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and viral mutation.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



