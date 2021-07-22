NVI Director Apologizes for Insufficient Vaccine Supply







BANGKOK, July 22 (TNA) – The director of the National Vaccine Institute apologized for the lack of COVID-19 vaccine readiness and blamed it on rapidly changing situations and viral mutation.

Making the apology, NVI director Dr Nakorn Premsri said his institute had done its best in COVID-19 vaccine acquisition but faced the unexpected situations which were the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and viral mutation.

TNA





