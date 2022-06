PHETCHABURI: A 40-year-old teacher was found dead, her weighted body dumped in a pond, in Muang district on Thursday night, about two weeks after she was reported missing in Kaeng Krachan district.

A 38-year-old soldier, her close friend, has been charged with her murder.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiwat Satyaem and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

