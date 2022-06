BANGKOK, June 10 (TNA) – The chairman of Saha Group said many factors were affecting costs and it would seek approval from the Ministry of Commerce to raise the prices of its Mama instant noodles.

Saha Group chairman Boonsithi Chokwatana said the Russia-Ukraine war continued for months and considerably raised the production costs of many products of the group, especially instant noodles.

