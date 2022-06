More than 4,200 inmates serving sentences for cannabis offences were initially eligible for release from prisons nationwide on Thursday, when the delisting of cannabis as a narcotic drug took effect.

However, those also convicted and sentenced for other offences were not being freed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Bangkok Post Online Reporters and Chalit Pumruang

