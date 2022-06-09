Thailand’s Cannabis and Hemp Bill sails through 1st reading in Lower House









The Lower House overwhelmingly passed the first reading of the Bhumjaithai party’s Cannabis and Hemp Bill yesterday (Wednesday), which will legalise the controlled use, production, sale, import and export of cannabis, hemp and their extracts.

373 MPs voted in support of the bill, with 7 against. 23 MPs abstained.

The vote comes as Thailand’s decriminalisation of cannabis and hemp came into effect today (Thursday), by which the plants, except for the extracts with THC content exceeding 0.2%, are removed from Category 5 narcotics list.

Thai PBS World

