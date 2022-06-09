June 9, 2022

‘Move on from COVID’ in Mid-June: Health Ministry

14 hours ago TN
Busy road in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Busy road in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.




BANGKOK, June 8 (TNA) – The Ministry of Public Health announced that the country would reach its post-pandemic stage of COVID-19 in the middle of this month and it will soon consider if it will lower its COVID-19 alert level after evaluating the impacts of reopened entertainment venues.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and other executives of the ministry held an event to announce that the country was ready to “move on” from COVID-19 and people could live their life with confidence.

