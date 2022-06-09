Nightlife Venues Start Hiring After COVID Relaxation









BANGKOK (NNT) – Since the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the reopening of nightlife entertainment venues in 31 provinces from June 1st, employment at these venues is reportedly starting to pick up.

These establishments include pubs, bars, karaoke bars, massage parlors, and other nightlife venues. They are allowed to operate until midnight.

Nonetheless, several businesses are still under renovation, as former employees have switched occupations after their employment was terminated, due to the economic slump from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





