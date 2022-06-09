June 9, 2022

Nightlife Venues Start Hiring After COVID Relaxation

14 hours ago
Bar girls at Pattaya Walking Street

Bar girls at Pattaya Walking Street. Photo by Roman Lashkin / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Since the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the reopening of nightlife entertainment venues in 31 provinces from June 1st, employment at these venues is reportedly starting to pick up.

These establishments include pubs, bars, karaoke bars, massage parlors, and other nightlife venues. They are allowed to operate until midnight.

Nonetheless, several businesses are still under renovation, as former employees have switched occupations after their employment was terminated, due to the economic slump from the COVID-19 pandemic.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

