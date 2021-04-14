14-Day Quarantine Continues for Arrivals





BANGKOK, April 27 (TNA) – The disease control committee of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the proposal from the Public Health Ministry to continue imposing 14-day quarantine on arrivals on May 1.

Revealing the approval, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) also said that arrivals from India were allowed only for Thais who passed repatriation processes set by the Foreign Ministry. They must also undergo the COVID-19 screening procedures of the Public Health Ministry.

TNA



