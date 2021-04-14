April 28, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

14-Day Quarantine Continues for Arrivals

1 min read
3 mins ago TN
Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan

Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.


BANGKOK, April 27 (TNA) – The disease control committee of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the proposal from the Public Health Ministry to continue imposing 14-day quarantine on arrivals on May 1.

Revealing the approval, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) also said that arrivals from India were allowed only for Thais who passed repatriation processes set by the Foreign Ministry. They must also undergo the COVID-19 screening procedures of the Public Health Ministry.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

695 patients critical as 2,012 COVID new cases recorded on Wednesday

38 mins ago TN
1 min read

AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience speeding up COVID-19 vaccine production

49 mins ago TN
1 min read

All Historical and Ancient Sites Will Be Closed until May 9

1 hour ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

14-Day Quarantine Continues for Arrivals

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

5 COVID-19 clusters in Nakhon Ratchasima

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

695 patients critical as 2,012 COVID new cases recorded on Wednesday

38 mins ago TN
1 min read

AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience speeding up COVID-19 vaccine production

49 mins ago TN